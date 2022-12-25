v2.0 is out!
With this update comes a new SCP: Labrat, completely remade from scratch.
SCP: Labrat now supports a wide range of headsets including Quest 2 standalone! (Now on SideQuest)
SCP: Labrat also supports desktop, so you can now cross-play with friends who don’t have VR!
The SCPs, items, NPCs, events, intro, basically everything has been remastered.
There is also a new VR player system with advanced object interaction and more.
There’s no detailed change list as it would be comically large, so go give v2.0 a try and see for yourself! :)
Enjoy the new Labrat!
- Bezbro, Virtual, Yurtle
Changed files in this update