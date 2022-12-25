 Skip to content

AI Roguelite update for 25 December 2022

Various fixes 2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Merry Christmas!

  • Added map indicators for crafting/resource node and boss/portal place.
  • Fixed bug where if you managed to kill an enemy which you weren't in combat with (which is rare), game would get stuck
  • Fixed bug where merchant item images wouldn't load
  • Fixed map huge lagging issue caused by too many debugging statements. Now the map will only lag for a long time (scaled by the number of total locations) on the first opening per game. Subsequent openings should be much faster than before.
  • Fixed fast traveling freeze issue due to a bug in my breadth-first-search implementation where I forgot to exclude previously visited locations. Fast traveling across huge distances should no longer freeze your computer

