Various fixes 2

Merry Christmas!
- Added map indicators for crafting/resource node and boss/portal place.
- Fixed bug where if you managed to kill an enemy which you weren't in combat with (which is rare), game would get stuck
- Fixed bug where merchant item images wouldn't load
- Fixed map huge lagging issue caused by too many debugging statements. Now the map will only lag for a long time (scaled by the number of total locations) on the first opening per game. Subsequent openings should be much faster than before.
- Fixed fast traveling freeze issue due to a bug in my breadth-first-search implementation where I forgot to exclude previously visited locations. Fast traveling across huge distances should no longer freeze your computer
Changed files in this update