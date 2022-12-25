- Fixed a bug at the temple entrance where the explosive wouldn't explode
- Fixed Princess Metnev image
- Fixed a collider in the scene after Otto's battle that prevented the player from falling into the water
StarFlint the BlackHole Prophecy update for 25 December 2022
Patch 1.01
