StarFlint the BlackHole Prophecy update for 25 December 2022

Patch 1.01

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug at the temple entrance where the explosive wouldn't explode
  • Fixed Princess Metnev image
  • Fixed a collider in the scene after Otto's battle that prevented the player from falling into the water

