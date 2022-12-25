- Fixed bots not actually working (Github #26)
- Various HL2DM weapons are no longer held by your crotch (Github #30)
- Disabled hunk alloc for lightmaps (Github #32)
- Removed experimental drawself cvar
- Player models are now drawn in render targets (weapons will be fixed later). Mirrors are broken and spooky so don't try it
- Added experimental physgun jank cvar
- Some other physgun fixes
JBMod update for 25 December 2022
Updates for Dec 24 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update