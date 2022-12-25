 Skip to content

JBMod update for 25 December 2022

Updates for Dec 24 2022

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed bots not actually working (Github #26)
  • Various HL2DM weapons are no longer held by your crotch (Github #30)
  • Disabled hunk alloc for lightmaps (Github #32)
  • Removed experimental drawself cvar
  • Player models are now drawn in render targets (weapons will be fixed later). Mirrors are broken and spooky so don't try it
  • Added experimental physgun jank cvar
  • Some other physgun fixes

