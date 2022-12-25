日本語のローカライズが完了しました！| Japanese Translation Is Here!

Hello everyone, I hope you are doing well, the Japanese version of Christmas Celebration With Sakuya Izayoi is here! If your steam language is set to Japanese, it should automatically be downloaded, if not, then right click the game in your steam library, go to properties, and select Japanese from the languages tab! You may need to restart steam to see the option. Credit goes to WIN-CL for this translation!

I hope this translation will be helpful! Please let me know your thoughts on it. Take care and have a wonderful day.