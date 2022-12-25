 Skip to content

Isles of Pangaea update for 25 December 2022

Basic Falling

Build 10212754

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed some problems with rock collision.

Made some improvements to rock collision.

Added a maximum step height value, which determines how high a rock's surface can be that the player can step on or over.

Added basic falling mechanics.

