MineSweeper Tetris update for 25 December 2022

20221225 update

Share · View all patches · Build 10212653 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

High scores now using the no-drag mode will be counted separately into the new leaderboard
Modified the border style and text size of the tutorial

