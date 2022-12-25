 Skip to content

VTOL VR update for 25 December 2022

Patch v1.5.4

Patch v1.5.4 · Build 10212456 · Last edited by Wendy

Fixed a couple more regression bugs related to ship groups in multiplayer.

Multiplayer  
- Fixed error when trying to start mission with sea unit groups  
- Fixed: ships in groups didn't limit speed to slowest member

