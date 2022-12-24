- Updated Unity 3D engine (to 2021.3.16) and many packages and assets
- New decoration object on the winter maps.
- Experimental fix for cows escaping from cow pens. Please have an eye on them and let me know if it works, so I can apply it to the other animal pens as well.
Black Forest update for 24 December 2022
Quick Winter Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
