SALVATIONLAND update for 24 December 2022

Patch 0.8.6

Patch 0.8.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New additions:

  • New game level that continues main story: "Laboratory" (WIP, english translation isn't ready for now)

Bug fixes:

  • The old method of video output was returned (the new one has problem with replaying after loading a saved game)
  • Fixed a problem with the appearance of the second motorcycle after "Factory" level
  • Added new scenes on "Gam-Palace" and "Shopping Center" levels
  • Zombie boss at the "Gamsk - 2" level now drops money instead of a random item
  • Improved detailing of the "Widow's House" level
  • Fixed minor technical bugs

