Patch 0.8.6

New additions:
- New game level that continues main story: "Laboratory" (WIP, english translation isn't ready for now)
Bug fixes:
- The old method of video output was returned (the new one has problem with replaying after loading a saved game)
- Fixed a problem with the appearance of the second motorcycle after "Factory" level
- Added new scenes on "Gam-Palace" and "Shopping Center" levels
- Zombie boss at the "Gamsk - 2" level now drops money instead of a random item
- Improved detailing of the "Widow's House" level
- Fixed minor technical bugs
