Bone's Cafe update for 3 January 2023

Monthly Update: Minion skins, cafe renaming, French translations, and more!

Build 10212301 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy new years! We've got a fresh update of Bone's Cafe for you.

Big thanks to the French translations team in helping us translate the game to French!

Version 1.0.8 patch notes:
New Features

  • Chef and Server Outfits/Skins.
  • Added French language support.
  • You can now rename your cafe/file.
  • Challenge mode now saves and loads a single layout per challenge.

Changes

  • Added in special characters for the French, German, and Portuguese languages.
  • Cafe layouts and themes are now located in a single menu called “Cafe Designer”.
  • Chinese text is now thicker.
  • Fixed some missing language translations.

