Monthly Update: Minion skins, cafe renaming, French translations, and more!

Happy new years! We've got a fresh update of Bone's Cafe for you.
Big thanks to the French translations team in helping us translate the game to French!
Version 1.0.8 patch notes:
New Features
- Chef and Server Outfits/Skins.
- Added French language support.
- You can now rename your cafe/file.
- Challenge mode now saves and loads a single layout per challenge.
Changes
- Added in special characters for the French, German, and Portuguese languages.
- Cafe layouts and themes are now located in a single menu called “Cafe Designer”.
- Chinese text is now thicker.
- Fixed some missing language translations.
Changed files in this update