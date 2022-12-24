Hide Time Chapter One [ Revamp Update ] Info

What's New?
- New Locations
- New Systems
- New Gameplay
- A Lot Of Bugs Were Fixed
- The Glow Stick System Was Replaced With A New System
- New Graphics
- New Cutscenes
Have Fun! :)
