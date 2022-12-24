 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HideTime update for 24 December 2022

Hide Time Chapter One [ Revamp Update ] Info

Share · View all patches · Build 10212223 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's New?

  • New Locations
  • New Systems
  • New Gameplay
  • A Lot Of Bugs Were Fixed
  • The Glow Stick System Was Replaced With A New System
  • New Graphics
  • New Cutscenes

Have Fun! :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2143181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link