BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 24 December 2022

0.8.43 has been released

Share · View all patches · Build 10212178 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustments

  • Fixed slow motion functionality.
  • Added forced transition to the result screen after death.
  • Added display of icon when jamming is in effect.
  • Removed time acceleration on damage.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused a laser sight to appear in the center of the map.
  • Fixed a bug that slow motion would continue if the player died during slow motion.
  • Fixed a bug that the green sphere in the missile's prediction line was not removed.
  • Fixed a bug that caused bots to be hit by melee attacks through walls.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the mini-map to be out of alignment.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1958061
