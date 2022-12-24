0.8.43 has been released

Adjustments
- Fixed slow motion functionality.
- Added forced transition to the result screen after death.
- Added display of icon when jamming is in effect.
- Removed time acceleration on damage.
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused a laser sight to appear in the center of the map.
- Fixed a bug that slow motion would continue if the player died during slow motion.
- Fixed a bug that the green sphere in the missile's prediction line was not removed.
- Fixed a bug that caused bots to be hit by melee attacks through walls.
- Fixed a bug that caused the mini-map to be out of alignment.
Changed files in this update