Quarterstaff Playtest update for 24 December 2022

Update Notes for v0.0.26

Build 10212177 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Spell tweaks/improvements
  • Balance changes
  • More dialogue
  • Overworld background improvements
  • New animations
  • New victory music
  • New intro movie
  • Spiffy new title screen and subtitles

