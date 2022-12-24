 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Amata Playtest update for 24 December 2022

Beta updatea

Share · View all patches · Build 10212115 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added more content to anahata
  • adjusted many animations
  • added table for reviewing the impact of stats on equipment
  • fixed many bugs
  • probably added some bugs

Changed files in this update

Depot 1924241
  • Loading history…
Depot 1924242
  • Loading history…
Depot 1924243
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link