Deus Ex: Revision update for 24 December 2022

Patch 1.7.2.1 is Live

Build 10212103 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Merry Christmas, a small one this time:

  • Added ability to use backspace/delete to erase a digit in a keypad input. Added Trestkon as a playable skin. Fixed softlock when trying to do the Dark Age ending without legs.

