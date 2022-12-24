Update on December 24th

Increase.
- Monster Illustration
We've added Monster Illustration, which allows players to query detailed stats of the monsters they've found.
- Memory function
We've added a battle memory feature. The shortcut "z" will quickly use the skill you used last time.
- Added many new H events
- Added many new defeat penalty events
- Christmas
New map Christmas Island
Add a new Christmas mission
Added several Christmas H events
Added 4 new character costumes, which can be obtained by completing the Christmas quest.
Adjustment.
- We have adjusted the team UI interface for the addition of new characters in the next version.
- We have added the functionality of elements (the functionality of elements will be used in the next version, it is not valid for now)
We have fixed known bugs.
- Adjusted Mingichi's stun skill.
Changed files in this update