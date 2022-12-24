 Skip to content

重回哩世界 update for 24 December 2022

12.24 Update Instructions

12.24 Update Instructions

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Increase.

  1. Monster Illustration
    We've added Monster Illustration, which allows players to query detailed stats of the monsters they've found.
  2. Memory function
    We've added a battle memory feature. The shortcut "z" will quickly use the skill you used last time.
  3. Added many new H events
  4. Added many new defeat penalty events
  5. Christmas
    New map Christmas Island
    Add a new Christmas mission
    Added several Christmas H events
    Added 4 new character costumes, which can be obtained by completing the Christmas quest.
  6. We have adjusted the team UI interface for the addition of new characters in the next version.
  7. We have added the functionality of elements (the functionality of elements will be used in the next version, it is not valid for now)

    We have fixed known bugs.
  8. Adjusted Mingichi's stun skill.
    PS: Old archives will have errors

