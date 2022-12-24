Fixed an issue which was causing resource values and costs to be displayed for campaign abilities when resuming play from legendary record reviews.
The Conquest of Go update for 24 December 2022
Patch 0.25.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
The Conquest of Go Content Depot 1264971
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update