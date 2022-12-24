 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Conquest of Go update for 24 December 2022

Patch 0.25.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10211944 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue which was causing resource values and costs to be displayed for campaign abilities when resuming play from legendary record reviews.

Changed files in this update

The Conquest of Go Content Depot 1264971
  • Loading history…
Depot 1264972
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link