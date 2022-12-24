 Skip to content

Couch Party Game Night update for 24 December 2022

Predator Mode Cloaking & More

Build 10211901

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2022 12 24

  • changed breakable glass to remove itself instead of setting a new piece in the way
  • fixed corpse heads sometimes getting stuck to their own body instead of rolling off
  • fixed helicopter corpses randomly sinking into things when falling out of the air
    -- added cloaking to Predator Mode so you're only seen for 1 second when getting shot, muzzle flashes show when firing, and glowing eyes show while you're aiming.. Merry Christmas mo-fo's!

2022 12 15

  • changed Last Kill cams to no longer cut controls
  • changed how Health and Ammo are set in config menu
  • fixed orbs dropping ammo on grenade explosions
  • fixed orbs passing through breakable glass
  • fixed those bulky ones in my banana hammock

2022 12 09

  • changed swinging door glass to wire to convey its not breakable like windows
  • fixed smoke grenades popping a 3rd white grey color along with the player's
    -- added hit marker system to grenades and rockets too but only on direct hits

2022 11 05

  • added percentage calculation display of total scores earned in 2v2 Teams Mode
  • adjusted skill system calculations to take in max possible shooting distances

2022 10 29

  • added a slight zoom effect to killcams in TP mode for whenever AI stops waits
  • changed bots n helz mode to change all players to helis at the end for last kill
  • changed bots n helz players in teams mode to now pair 1 player a bot and 1 a heli
  • changed time limited ending for TP mode to a slow motion blowout until score shown
  • fixed dropped items sometimes spawning on sticking to rolling corpse body parts
    -- changed time limits to no longer stop a match and instead goes for 1 final kill

Changed files in this update

