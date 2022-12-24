Predator Mode Cloaking & More

2022 12 24
- changed breakable glass to remove itself instead of setting a new piece in the way
- fixed corpse heads sometimes getting stuck to their own body instead of rolling off
- fixed helicopter corpses randomly sinking into things when falling out of the air
-- added cloaking to Predator Mode so you're only seen for 1 second when getting shot, muzzle flashes show when firing, and glowing eyes show while you're aiming.. Merry Christmas mo-fo's!
2022 12 15
- changed Last Kill cams to no longer cut controls
- changed how Health and Ammo are set in config menu
- fixed orbs dropping ammo on grenade explosions
- fixed orbs passing through breakable glass
- fixed those bulky ones in my banana hammock
2022 12 09
- changed swinging door glass to wire to convey its not breakable like windows
- fixed smoke grenades popping a 3rd white grey color along with the player's
-- added hit marker system to grenades and rockets too but only on direct hits
2022 11 05
- added percentage calculation display of total scores earned in 2v2 Teams Mode
- adjusted skill system calculations to take in max possible shooting distances
2022 10 29
- added a slight zoom effect to killcams in TP mode for whenever AI stops waits
- changed bots n helz mode to change all players to helis at the end for last kill
- changed bots n helz players in teams mode to now pair 1 player a bot and 1 a heli
- changed time limited ending for TP mode to a slow motion blowout until score shown
- fixed dropped items sometimes spawning on sticking to rolling corpse body parts
-- changed time limits to no longer stop a match and instead goes for 1 final kill
