Part [1] 지하 퍼즐 광원 추가
Part [2] 이정표 추가로 설치
Part [2] 좀비 위치 재조정
Part [2] 초반구간 구조물 추가
Part [2] 노말모드 추격전 난이도 감소
Part [2] 분기 잘못 지정된 현상 수정
Part [2] 해당 파트 도전과제 하나 미달성 현상 수정
Part [2] 노말모드 세이브 추가
Part [4] 오타 수정
Part [5] 노말모드 난이도 소폭 감소
Part [5] 안내 문구 추가
Grievous Survivors update for 24 December 2022
v1.1.1 패치사항
