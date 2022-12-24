 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grievous Survivors update for 24 December 2022

v1.1.1 패치사항

Share · View all patches · Build 10211874 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Part [1] 지하 퍼즐 광원 추가

  • Part [2] 이정표 추가로 설치

  • Part [2] 좀비 위치 재조정

  • Part [2] 초반구간 구조물 추가

  • Part [2] 노말모드 추격전 난이도 감소

  • Part [2] 분기 잘못 지정된 현상 수정

  • Part [2] 해당 파트 도전과제 하나 미달성 현상 수정

  • Part [2] 노말모드 세이브 추가

  • Part [4] 오타 수정

  • Part [5] 노말모드 난이도 소폭 감소

  • Part [5] 안내 문구 추가

Changed files in this update

Depot 2237721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link