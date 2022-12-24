Holidays hotfix! Now 25% Off!

Share · View all patches · Build 10211774 · Last edited 24 December 2022 – 18:09:03 UTC by Wendy

v0.2.12.0 Holidays hotfix

CHANGES:

New Neolithic clothes variations.

New multiple dismantle tool in the tribe window.

New log storage construction.

New mod system using zip compression and compatibility auto-detection.

A pair of non-historical but cute Christmas items enabled.

FIXES:

Increased gameplay pace in every historical period.

Knowledge levels from migrants are more progressive.

Accelerated knowledge sharing in your tribe.

Migrants groups tweaked.

Bury task priority increased.

Pregnancy probability tweaked.

Maximum vacacies in a work group increased.

Occupancy is not shown in full buildings.

Rationing policy adjusted.

Navigation zones calculation bugged.

Dead bodies in services blocking its use.

Vegetal reproduction doubled during gameplay.

Resources missing after arriving to a new location.

Increased resources for farm crops.

Number of seeds required to plant reduced.

Clam distribution adjusted.

Invalid tool lack report and double reporting.

Ground tombs cannot overlap anymore.

Updated mapping of the constructions on the map when removing others.

Visual glitches in decoration shadows.

Fixes in the global string table implementation due to related crashes.

The Wesser-Fulda river not displaying in local map.

KNOWN ISSUES:

Saved games could become obsolete after a game update.

PLEASE, KEEP UPDATED YOUR GRAPHICS DRIVERS.

Please send us a report if the game crashes and write down report number.

Please use the Steam 'Players' forum to post your feedback, bugs & issues.

Please mod creators: Update & upload your mods when required.

WHAT'S NEXT?

We are developing Neolithic animal husbandry.

HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE GAME DEVELOPMENT?

-If you want to support Ancient Cities development, please write a review on the Steam store page.