Ancient Cities update for 24 December 2022

Holidays hotfix! Now 25% Off!

Ancient Cities update for 24 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.2.12.0 Holidays hotfix

CHANGES:

  • New Neolithic clothes variations.
  • New multiple dismantle tool in the tribe window.
  • New log storage construction.
  • New mod system using zip compression and compatibility auto-detection.
  • A pair of non-historical but cute Christmas items enabled.

FIXES:

  • Increased gameplay pace in every historical period.
  • Knowledge levels from migrants are more progressive.
  • Accelerated knowledge sharing in your tribe.
  • Migrants groups tweaked.
  • Bury task priority increased.
  • Pregnancy probability tweaked.
  • Maximum vacacies in a work group increased.
  • Occupancy is not shown in full buildings.
  • Rationing policy adjusted.
  • Navigation zones calculation bugged.
  • Dead bodies in services blocking its use.
  • Vegetal reproduction doubled during gameplay.
  • Resources missing after arriving to a new location.
  • Increased resources for farm crops.
  • Number of seeds required to plant reduced.
  • Clam distribution adjusted.
  • Invalid tool lack report and double reporting.
  • Ground tombs cannot overlap anymore.
  • Updated mapping of the constructions on the map when removing others.
  • Visual glitches in decoration shadows.
  • Fixes in the global string table implementation due to related crashes.
  • The Wesser-Fulda river not displaying in local map.

KNOWN ISSUES:

  • Saved games could become obsolete after a game update.

PLEASE, KEEP UPDATED YOUR GRAPHICS DRIVERS.

  • Please send us a report if the game crashes and write down report number.
  • Please use the Steam 'Players' forum to post your feedback, bugs & issues.
  • Please mod creators: Update & upload your mods when required.

WHAT'S NEXT?

  • We are developing Neolithic animal husbandry.

HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE GAME DEVELOPMENT?

-If you want to support Ancient Cities development, please write a review on the Steam store page.

