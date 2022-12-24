Holidays hotfix! Now 25% Off!

v0.2.12.0 Holidays hotfix
CHANGES:
- New Neolithic clothes variations.
- New multiple dismantle tool in the tribe window.
- New log storage construction.
- New mod system using zip compression and compatibility auto-detection.
- A pair of non-historical but cute Christmas items enabled.
FIXES:
- Increased gameplay pace in every historical period.
- Knowledge levels from migrants are more progressive.
- Accelerated knowledge sharing in your tribe.
- Migrants groups tweaked.
- Bury task priority increased.
- Pregnancy probability tweaked.
- Maximum vacacies in a work group increased.
- Occupancy is not shown in full buildings.
- Rationing policy adjusted.
- Navigation zones calculation bugged.
- Dead bodies in services blocking its use.
- Vegetal reproduction doubled during gameplay.
- Resources missing after arriving to a new location.
- Increased resources for farm crops.
- Number of seeds required to plant reduced.
- Clam distribution adjusted.
- Invalid tool lack report and double reporting.
- Ground tombs cannot overlap anymore.
- Updated mapping of the constructions on the map when removing others.
- Visual glitches in decoration shadows.
- Fixes in the global string table implementation due to related crashes.
- The Wesser-Fulda river not displaying in local map.
KNOWN ISSUES:
- Saved games could become obsolete after a game update.
WHAT'S NEXT?
- We are developing Neolithic animal husbandry.
HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE GAME DEVELOPMENT?
