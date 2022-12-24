A Small Christmas Update

News:
1 New Christmas Item.
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where coins cause game lag;
- Fixed a bug with the King Edric's Boss fight;
- Fixed a few gameplay bugs.
Merry Christmas!
