 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Halloween is Crazy as Hell update for 24 December 2022

A Small Christmas Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10211732 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

News:
1 New Christmas Item.

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where coins cause game lag;
  • Fixed a bug with the King Edric's Boss fight;
  • Fixed a few gameplay bugs.

Merry Christmas!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1765311
  • Loading history…
Depot 1765312
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link