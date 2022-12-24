 Skip to content

ZOSU VR Explosive Bow Hunting update for 24 December 2022

Patch notes for Dec. 24, 2022

Build 10211665

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Arrows:
    -added icon for clearer arrow spawning
    -button dropped arrow interaction improvement

  2. Minor global optimization improvement

  3. Added details to over half the levels

