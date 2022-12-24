-
Arrows:
-added icon for clearer arrow spawning
-button dropped arrow interaction improvement
-
Minor global optimization improvement
-
Added details to over half the levels
ZOSU VR Explosive Bow Hunting update for 24 December 2022
Patch notes for Dec. 24, 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update