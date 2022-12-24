- Turned on Santa Simulator bell in the elevator.
- Updated Santa simulator with shinier bell and shooting star VFX.
- Updated safety message. Now requires agreement from each user.
- Removed rope until we can figure out why it's glitching out.
- LIV sdk should be updated.
- Fixed bug where users sometimes don't have gravity when stepping off the plank.
- Removed ability for users to accidentally press the elevator buttons when standing outside the elevator.
- Change to skybrush particles.
Richie's Plank Experience update for 24 December 2022
End of Year update. Have a great time!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
