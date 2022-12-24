 Skip to content

Richie's Plank Experience update for 24 December 2022

End of Year update. Have a great time!

Build 10211523

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Turned on Santa Simulator bell in the elevator.
  • Updated Santa simulator with shinier bell and shooting star VFX.
  • Updated safety message. Now requires agreement from each user.
  • Removed rope until we can figure out why it's glitching out.
  • LIV sdk should be updated.
  • Fixed bug where users sometimes don't have gravity when stepping off the plank.
  • Removed ability for users to accidentally press the elevator buttons when standing outside the elevator.
  • Change to skybrush particles.

Changed files in this update

Richie's Plank Experience Depot 517161
