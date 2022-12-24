 Skip to content

Levitation Simulator update for 24 December 2022

Patch Notes for Dec 24

Patch Notes for Dec 24

Share · View all patches · Build 10211514

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game description has been modified.

Added:
A hat that only appears on Christmas day to keep the head warm.

