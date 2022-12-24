 Skip to content

Togges update for 24 December 2022

Hotfix Holidays

Build 10211403 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a small update fixing some minor problems that prevent you from getting some of the collectibles.

Togges wishes you all HAPPY HOLIDAYS

See ya next year ːsteamhappyː

