Hotfix Holidays

Just a small update fixing some minor problems that prevent you from getting some of the collectibles.
Togges wishes you all HAPPY HOLIDAYS
See ya next year ːsteamhappyː
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Just a small update fixing some minor problems that prevent you from getting some of the collectibles.
Togges wishes you all HAPPY HOLIDAYS
See ya next year ːsteamhappyː
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update