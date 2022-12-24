- Gluttony jump stamina cost reduced from 35 to 20, increased jump knockback range
- Pride summon portal stamina reduced from 25 to 15
- Lust initial amount of minions can spawn upon being chosen increased from 1 to 2.
- Practice mode in development
Sincognito Playtest update for 24 December 2022
[0.62.6]
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update