Sincognito Playtest update for 24 December 2022

[0.62.6]

24 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Gluttony jump stamina cost reduced from 35 to 20, increased jump knockback range
  • Pride summon portal stamina reduced from 25 to 15
  • Lust initial amount of minions can spawn upon being chosen increased from 1 to 2.
  • Practice mode in development

