 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Depersonalization update for 24 December 2022

Ver. 1.3.16 updates, Bug fixes and optimization

Share · View all patches · Build 10211031 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
BUG FIX
  • Fix the bug that character's equipments increase when your teammate unequip a mythos item.
  • Fix the bug that the trait of Windfall doesn't take effect.
  • Fix the bug that there's a problem of trait: Self Avoidance.
  • Fix the bug that system error caused by Multiple response calls of keyboard.
  • Fix the bug that the teleport button disappear after the lobby's play.
Optimization
  • Optimize some localization error.
  • Optimize the logic of quit a battle to avoid multiple happens.
  • Optimization that when the Scenario Settlement screen is open, no spell change changes is displayed
  • Optimize the effect of fractures Buff.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1477071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link