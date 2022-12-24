Ver. 1.3.16 updates, Bug fixes and optimization

BUG FIX
- Fix the bug that character's equipments increase when your teammate unequip a mythos item.
- Fix the bug that the trait of Windfall doesn't take effect.
- Fix the bug that there's a problem of trait: Self Avoidance.
- Fix the bug that system error caused by Multiple response calls of keyboard.
- Fix the bug that the teleport button disappear after the lobby's play.
Optimization
- Optimize some localization error.
- Optimize the logic of quit a battle to avoid multiple happens.
- Optimization that when the Scenario Settlement screen is open, no spell change changes is displayed
- Optimize the effect of fractures Buff.
Changed files in this update