Version 1.2.3, Dec 24. 2022

Changes
- Shakeable trees loose snow and become green if they aren't too sick
- Santa now starts to fly immediately when pressing 'Test' in the twitch demo
Fixes
- Reset collected present count when starting a new game
- Fixed mount indicator being on the right side of the dog when first mounting it
- Fixed snowball tracks sometimes disappearing
- Fixed rideable dog getting stuck when unmounting it next to a shakeable tree
- Fixed player becoming tiny when falling in water
- Santa messages now scale correctly (no more empty space)
Changed files in this update