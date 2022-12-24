 Skip to content

The Heart of the Teddy Bear update for 24 December 2022

Version 1.2.3, Dec 24. 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Changes

  • Shakeable trees loose snow and become green if they aren't too sick
  • Santa now starts to fly immediately when pressing 'Test' in the twitch demo

Fixes

  • Reset collected present count when starting a new game
  • Fixed mount indicator being on the right side of the dog when first mounting it
  • Fixed snowball tracks sometimes disappearing
  • Fixed rideable dog getting stuck when unmounting it next to a shakeable tree
  • Fixed player becoming tiny when falling in water
  • Santa messages now scale correctly (no more empty space)

