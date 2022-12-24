 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Doobi's Adventure update for 24 December 2022

V0.4.0 Release Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10210972 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear community members,

during the last few days, our team made several content update to the game:

  1. a new boss: KYLIE THE LIGHTNING STAR is added
  2. 2 new skills: Bubble Gun & Ghost Wolf are added to the game.
  3. Multiple boss challenge option has been added to endless mode, player now can fight multiple bosses at the same time.
  4. a new mechanics: destiny portal has been added. Player can now choose between two different portals. Prepare for the randomness!

this update also comes with some ui/ux update and bugfix.

Wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy new year!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2193872
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link