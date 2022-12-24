V0.4.0 Release Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10210972 · Last edited 24 December 2022 – 11:13:09 UTC by Wendy

Dear community members,

during the last few days, our team made several content update to the game:

a new boss: KYLIE THE LIGHTNING STAR is added 2 new skills: Bubble Gun & Ghost Wolf are added to the game. Multiple boss challenge option has been added to endless mode, player now can fight multiple bosses at the same time. a new mechanics: destiny portal has been added. Player can now choose between two different portals. Prepare for the randomness!

this update also comes with some ui/ux update and bugfix.

Wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy new year!