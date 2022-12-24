The Witty Christmas Update

- Cave System: We created a beautiful cave system in the game. You can enter a very big and long cave and you can find more cheaper or more expensive items here for free and some mysteries...
- New Fight System: We made a brand new fight system with cool animations and nice movements. You can fight in 3 hit type and you can protect yourself.
- Story continue
- 2 new christmas vinyl
- 3 new achievement
- Findeable key for the father house
- Logo item for JohnToney
- Logo item for Kanzalone
- Logo item for Simidiom
- Logo item for Maskarado BR
- Logo item for ivan
- Logo item for GAM!NGSpAcE
- The Christmas tree to the main menu
- The promoters shelf
Wish a Merry Christmas from Papucs Games team to all MVL player!
