My Village Life update for 24 December 2022

The Witty Christmas Update

24 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Cave System: We created a beautiful cave system in the game. You can enter a very big and long cave and you can find more cheaper or more expensive items here for free and some mysteries...

  • New Fight System: We made a brand new fight system with cool animations and nice movements. You can fight in 3 hit type and you can protect yourself.
  • Story continue
  • 2 new christmas vinyl
  • 3 new achievement
  • Findeable key for the father house
  • Logo item for JohnToney
  • Logo item for Kanzalone
  • Logo item for Simidiom
  • Logo item for Maskarado BR
  • Logo item for ivan
  • Logo item for GAM!NGSpAcE
  • The Christmas tree to the main menu

  • The promoters shelf

Wish a Merry Christmas from Papucs Games team to all MVL player!

