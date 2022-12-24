 Skip to content

Lovely Planet Remix update for 24 December 2022

Update 38.4 - Ratings Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10210960 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ratings now display under the button on the level select screen. The number to the right is the total ratings submitted for that level.

Look forward to yoru honest ratings 🙏

Cheers ✨

Changed files in this update

Lovely Planet Remix WIN Depot 1604781
  • Loading history…
Lovely Planet Remix OSX Depot Depot 1604782
  • Loading history…
