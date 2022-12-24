 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tactic Legends Playtest update for 24 December 2022

0.82 Patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10210945 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the 'join game' button to appear on the friends list when a friend is waiting for opponents.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented you from equipping more than one item on the first login.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented character inventory quantity from displaying correctly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1995911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link