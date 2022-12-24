- Fixed a bug that prevented the 'join game' button to appear on the friends list when a friend is waiting for opponents.
- Fixed a bug that prevented you from equipping more than one item on the first login.
- Fixed a bug that prevented character inventory quantity from displaying correctly.
Tactic Legends Playtest update for 24 December 2022
0.82 Patch notes
