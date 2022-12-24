 Skip to content

Onirism update for 24 December 2022

Onirism Christmas update patch 2

Share · View all patches · Build 10210938 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issues where swapping to fps mode would break controls
  • Fixed issue where aiming mid dive would split Carol in half (ouch)
  • Added weapon sway in first person
  • Added new slide animations in first person

