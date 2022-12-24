 Skip to content

One Wheel Guy update for 24 December 2022

Update Notes for December 24

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys and girls!

A new update is out, here are the changes:

v1.1.0

  • Fixed names with special characters on the leaderboards
  • Added localization for Japanese and Brazilian Portuguese

Changed files in this update

