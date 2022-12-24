 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Senli 307 update for 24 December 2022

Content update

Share · View all patches · Build 10210925 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game content update has been released.
-Add enemy characters

  • Changed the reward "Regenerate" to appear in Senli and Kenka with a low probability.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2192521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link