BABBDI update for 24 December 2022

1.0.2 Patch note

Share · View all patches · Build 10210800

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Wind sound fix : there was no wind in the city due to a bug.
  • Interaction system improved : more precise.
  • Modified the special item location.
  • Added an option to disable head movement and head tilting.

