- Wind sound fix : there was no wind in the city due to a bug.
- Interaction system improved : more precise.
- Modified the special item location.
- Added an option to disable head movement and head tilting.
BABBDI update for 24 December 2022
1.0.2 Patch note
Patchnotes via Steam Community
