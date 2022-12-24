Liberation Special Forces Version 0.95

Hello and welcome to liberation special forces, in which you are a special forces group trying to liberate citzens across the world, with advanced weapons and other gear, the game is early acces, and so we are adding a lot of new features and we are still developing it.
But here is what there is that is solid.
-2 Campaigns of 20 minutes on every difficulty you imagine....
-Squad to give orders formations V and so.
Fixes
-Menu sound control fixed.
-Menu a little bit changed.
-Some weapons are fixed
New stuff
-New pvp capture the flag gamemode.
What there is yet to come:
The territory liberation gamemode
Civilians
Vehicles
......
Changed files in this update