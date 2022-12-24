 Skip to content

Liberation Special Forces update for 24 December 2022

Liberation Special Forces Version 0.95

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello and welcome to liberation special forces, in which you are a special forces group trying to liberate citzens across the world, with advanced weapons and other gear, the game is early acces, and so we are adding a lot of new features and we are still developing it.
But here is what there is that is solid.
-2 Campaigns of 20 minutes on every difficulty you imagine....
-Squad to give orders formations V and so.

Fixes

-Menu sound control fixed.
-Menu a little bit changed.
-Some weapons are fixed

New stuff

-New pvp capture the flag gamemode.

What there is yet to come:

The territory liberation gamemode
Civilians
Vehicles
......

Changed files in this update

