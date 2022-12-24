 Skip to content

~Azur Ring~virgin and slave's phylacteries update for 24 December 2022

Support for Steam Deck

Any questions: PinkPeachStudio@hotmail.com

  1. Optimize the clarity of dialogue text
  2. Show the corresponding button tutorial according to whether to access the joystick or not
  3. Improve the quality of some mapping
  4. Support for Steam Deck.

