 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AI Roguelite update for 24 December 2022

Numerous tweaks and fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10210323 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Auto Save: For auto-saving, you now have an option to choose between "none", "location change" and "every turn" (unless in combat)
  • Enemies now drop gold
  • Added a little transparency to the loading brain icon
  • Fixed crafting exploit where you could remove crafting items while it was crafting
  • Slightly changed wording of "up one level" button
  • Balance: Adventure mode gold management is easier (no crafting cost, more gold drops)
  • Completely removed ability descriptions in tooltips which were confusing/misleading players. The descriptions were slated to be used at a later date but were never used.
  • Fixed bug where portal wouldn't appear if charming legendary boss
  • Fixed map bug when traversing different universes
  • Maybe fixed UI issue with pop-up window after defeating legendary boss
  • Improved coverage of default banned bad words to make it slightly more streamer-friendly
  • Exploration tab now switches to locations after making a portal when defeating a legendary boss

Changed files in this update

AI Roguelike Content Depot 1889621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link