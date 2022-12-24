- Auto Save: For auto-saving, you now have an option to choose between "none", "location change" and "every turn" (unless in combat)
- Enemies now drop gold
- Added a little transparency to the loading brain icon
- Fixed crafting exploit where you could remove crafting items while it was crafting
- Slightly changed wording of "up one level" button
- Balance: Adventure mode gold management is easier (no crafting cost, more gold drops)
- Completely removed ability descriptions in tooltips which were confusing/misleading players. The descriptions were slated to be used at a later date but were never used.
- Fixed bug where portal wouldn't appear if charming legendary boss
- Fixed map bug when traversing different universes
- Maybe fixed UI issue with pop-up window after defeating legendary boss
- Improved coverage of default banned bad words to make it slightly more streamer-friendly
- Exploration tab now switches to locations after making a portal when defeating a legendary boss
AI Roguelite update for 24 December 2022
Numerous tweaks and fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
