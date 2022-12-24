Patch Notes 12/24/2022 - 1.0.4

- Removed arrow from all spells
- Removed video from start of the arena (temporarily while working on a fix)
- Added sounds to the obelisks
- Fixed the spawns of enemies so they would not spawn in the air
- Wave system tweaked to be smoother
- Fixed bug with obelisks double counting fills, so instead of 3 at the first, it is now 6 as was intended
- Improved the visibility of some of the interactable points
- Adjusted health bar of NPCs to be smaller, more readable, and exit the game better
- Fought more with the undying enemy bug, hopefully it is fixed due to changes made to the way enemy health changes
