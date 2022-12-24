 Skip to content

WestFallen update for 24 December 2022

Patch Notes 12/24/2022 - 1.0.4

Last edited by Wendy

  • Removed arrow from all spells
  • Removed video from start of the arena (temporarily while working on a fix)
  • Added sounds to the obelisks
  • Fixed the spawns of enemies so they would not spawn in the air
  • Wave system tweaked to be smoother
  • Fixed bug with obelisks double counting fills, so instead of 3 at the first, it is now 6 as was intended
  • Improved the visibility of some of the interactable points
  • Adjusted health bar of NPCs to be smaller, more readable, and exit the game better
  • Fought more with the undying enemy bug, hopefully it is fixed due to changes made to the way enemy health changes

