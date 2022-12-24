- Several icons added to represent buildings you can construct.
- The base core now only requires wood to construct.
- The ambient temperature has been increased to make nighttime less harsh.
- Added introduction text to the loading screen. The same text is in the Journal as well.
Rogue Frontiers update for 24 December 2022
Base building update - Base Core
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update