Rogue Frontiers update for 24 December 2022

Base building update - Base Core

Build 10210288 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Several icons added to represent buildings you can construct.
  • The base core now only requires wood to construct.
  • The ambient temperature has been increased to make nighttime less harsh.
  • Added introduction text to the loading screen. The same text is in the Journal as well.

