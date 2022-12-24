 Skip to content

Beat the Heat update for 24 December 2022

Improved UI/UX and game crashes. Now playable in English (alpha)

Beat the Heat update for 24 December 2022 · Build 10210196

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch brings the following changes.

  • Added the possibility to play the game in English (alpha translation).
  • Added links to our Discord server and Instagram account to the Main Menu.
  • Added an icon to Turn Panel to show which zones produce the current turn and which produce the next.
  • Revamped the Main UI to show information more clearly and improve the user experience.
  • Graphics settings were added to the pause menu.
  • Fixed an issue where Sick cows state remained after lowering an area's production state.
  • Fixed an issue where the production values displayed in the upgrade cards where not correct.
  • Fixed some bugs that sometimes made the game crash.
  • Revamped textures and VFX.
  • General graphical improvements to make the differences between the Bad, Normal and Good states of a zone stand out even more.
  • Resolved other minor issues.

