Improved UI/UX and game crashes. Now playable in English (alpha)

This patch brings the following changes.
- Added the possibility to play the game in English (alpha translation).
- Added links to our Discord server and Instagram account to the Main Menu.
- Added an icon to Turn Panel to show which zones produce the current turn and which produce the next.
- Revamped the Main UI to show information more clearly and improve the user experience.
- Graphics settings were added to the pause menu.
- Fixed an issue where Sick cows state remained after lowering an area's production state.
- Fixed an issue where the production values displayed in the upgrade cards where not correct.
- Fixed some bugs that sometimes made the game crash.
- Revamped textures and VFX.
- General graphical improvements to make the differences between the Bad, Normal and Good states of a zone stand out even more.
- Resolved other minor issues.
