JWildfire 7.50 release notes

V7.50 (24.12.2022)
- new powerful "brush_stokes_wf"-variation which helps to apply a painterly look to your fractals
- includes a lot of logic and 70 brush-presets, which may be combined freely
- due to its complexity it is not available on GPU yet
- new "Painterly"-random-generator which utilizes this variation
- new "Painterly Style"-mutation, which is available both in the "Quick Mutations"-tab and the MutaGen-window as well
- new "BRUSH_STROKE"-Bokeh-style
- re-implemented the the realtime-refresh of the flame-previw for editing.
It should work more smooth with less flickering and should require less CPU-time.
- you can adjust the amount of idle CPU-time in the Preferences-window by changing the property tinaRealtimePreviewIdleAmount
(you can also find more information about this property into the Preferences-window by clicking at this property)
- in case, it does not work well for you or you just prefer the old behaviour, you can turn on the previous behaviour
by enabling the property tinaLegacyRealtimePreview in the Prefs
- mark/unmark variations as favourites:
- you may now mark any variaton as favourite by just clicking a small button next to it
- there is an additional favourite-filter-button which then only dispalys variations which are markes as favourites
- this works together with variation-profiles and the variation-profiles-filter, but can be used in a more dynamic fashion,
e.g., you must not enter a popup window to edit favourites
- added more variations to the pool of candidates which are using in random-flames
- adjusted the initial value-ranges in he curve-editor to be more convenient
- fixed a problem with the undo manager which allowed to go too much backward in undo-history
- made the internal handling of the property "pixelsPerUnit" more consistent (even if this sounds like a minor feature
it caused a lot of internal changes, but also simplifications)
- it allows proper animation of this property, finally
- it also affects and improves results of random-flame-generators
- improved the results of the "Phoenix"-random-flame-generator
- minor improvements to other random-flame-generators as well, due to the change of internal resolution
- upgraded (internally) to Java 19
- fixed a bug in the internal scripts "Bwraps and bubbles" and "Bwraps-bubble-Julian2", which prevented the scripts to run
- some optimizations to the realtime-render-preview in the main editor
- created a reusable library (maven-artifact) which contains the main functionality and the CLI: org.jwildfire:jwildfire-lib
- this library will be used first in JWildfireSwan
- lots of refactoring and restandardisation
Changed files in this update