 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

JWildfire update for 24 December 2022

JWildfire 7.50 release notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10209858 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V7.50 (24.12.2022)

  • new powerful "brush_stokes_wf"-variation which helps to apply a painterly look to your fractals
  • includes a lot of logic and 70 brush-presets, which may be combined freely
  • due to its complexity it is not available on GPU yet
  • new "Painterly"-random-generator which utilizes this variation
  • new "Painterly Style"-mutation, which is available both in the "Quick Mutations"-tab and the MutaGen-window as well
  • new "BRUSH_STROKE"-Bokeh-style
  • re-implemented the the realtime-refresh of the flame-previw for editing.
    It should work more smooth with less flickering and should require less CPU-time.
  • you can adjust the amount of idle CPU-time in the Preferences-window by changing the property tinaRealtimePreviewIdleAmount
    (you can also find more information about this property into the Preferences-window by clicking at this property)
  • in case, it does not work well for you or you just prefer the old behaviour, you can turn on the previous behaviour
    by enabling the property tinaLegacyRealtimePreview in the Prefs
  • mark/unmark variations as favourites:
  • you may now mark any variaton as favourite by just clicking a small button next to it
  • there is an additional favourite-filter-button which then only dispalys variations which are markes as favourites
  • this works together with variation-profiles and the variation-profiles-filter, but can be used in a more dynamic fashion,
    e.g., you must not enter a popup window to edit favourites
  • added more variations to the pool of candidates which are using in random-flames
  • adjusted the initial value-ranges in he curve-editor to be more convenient
  • fixed a problem with the undo manager which allowed to go too much backward in undo-history
  • made the internal handling of the property "pixelsPerUnit" more consistent (even if this sounds like a minor feature
    it caused a lot of internal changes, but also simplifications)
  • it allows proper animation of this property, finally
  • it also affects and improves results of random-flame-generators
  • improved the results of the "Phoenix"-random-flame-generator
  • minor improvements to other random-flame-generators as well, due to the change of internal resolution
  • upgraded (internally) to Java 19
  • fixed a bug in the internal scripts "Bwraps and bubbles" and "Bwraps-bubble-Julian2", which prevented the scripts to run
  • some optimizations to the realtime-render-preview in the main editor
  • created a reusable library (maven-artifact) which contains the main functionality and the CLI: org.jwildfire:jwildfire-lib
  • this library will be used first in JWildfireSwan
  • lots of refactoring and restandardisation

Changed files in this update

JWildfire Content Depot 1445311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link