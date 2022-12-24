SLARPG v1.0.4

Another patch? It's a Festivus miracle!
- A few of Jodie's stat growth curves will no longer make some of her stats go down a point at certain levels.
- Noel's sprite will no longer disappear when facing north when finding them in the Amber Woods.
- Fixed the Recursive Loot Scooter bestiary entry not unlocking properly in one specific enemy event and a monster den.
- Fixed error in Beverly's side quest that could result in getting stuck on a black screen.
- The locks in the Flurry Mountains now use their own type of key separate from the ones in the Guardian's Vault to prevent a minor sequence break. (To prevent players who might have saved and quit in the middle of the Flurry Mountains segment from getting stuck, you can return to the treasure chests where you found the keys to claim the corrected keys.)
