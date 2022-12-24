 Skip to content

RichBroker update for 24 December 2022

Patch 1.1 - UI Update

Patch 1.1

Updated UI to make it easier to read.

  • added visual display for land/building price

  • added character portraits and updated names

  • resized most UI elements

  • updated main menu UI level selection

