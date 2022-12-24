 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Neodash update for 24 December 2022

❄️Winter update!❄️

Share · View all patches · Build 10209662 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Introducing the new event zone, High Peaks!

Drift through ice and fire, with 10 challenging new levels.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1514951
  • Loading history…
Depot 1514952
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link