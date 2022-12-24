Update 1.2.7 Mountains!!

Hello everyone! Mountains are back in Disc Golf Online! Continuing on the terrain improvements in patch 1.2.6, the mountain biome has been (re)added to the game, as well as some improvements to terrain generation around lakes, baskets, and tees.

Also worth to note is that Disc Golf Online is on sale right now, as part of the steam winter sale.

Mountains

When mountains were removed from the game back in update 1.1, any map with a lake had the possibility to generate an essentially vertical wall around the lake (to stop water from running away). Mountains also had the tendency to generate courses that required you to throw 300 m / 1000 ft uphill. This was deemed game-breaking and mountains were removed. Mountains in this patch are not as extremely high as they were in update 1.0, but they will still be over 100 m / 330 ft high on some maps, which will make for some interesting, but not impossible holes.

In patch 1.2.7 these vertical walls can no longer be generated around lakes, instead there will be a smooth hill leading up to the water. The smoothing has also been applied around tees and baskets. This makes the disc more likely to stay around the basket if you throw a perfect approach.

One-off discs

I have also worked on the disc artwork system to make it easier to add special artworks for discs in the future. This patch includes 4 new “one-off” discs with a common theme. These one-off discs have special artworks, but are based on an already existing disc mold. They unlock at level 20 and are more expensive than normal discs.

All changes

Added mountains as a terrain option.

Added smoother terrain around lakes, baskets and tees.

Added new special artworks for several discs.

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where some types of islands were incorrectly classified as out of bounds.

Fixed a bug where discs could become stuck in the top part of baskets.