Patch Notes 1.0.3

Fingers crossed this one is gone for good now...
Fixed
- removed a blockage that interfered with the population of item cards which caused the level-up to be stuck without revealing the cards
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fingers crossed this one is gone for good now...
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update