 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Xmas Apocalypse update for 24 December 2022

Patch Notes 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10209611 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fingers crossed this one is gone for good now...

Fixed
  • removed a blockage that interfered with the population of item cards which caused the level-up to be stuck without revealing the cards

Changed files in this update

Depot 2197051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link